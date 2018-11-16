Tying yourself up in knots – how not to run a country.

myusuf2016

On Wednesday the cabinet agreed a pathway to Brexit. After five hours of talking. I don’t know about you but I’d go crazy in a five hour meeting and would probably agree anything just to get out of the room. And it was a majority decision. In other words some in the cabinet disagreed with the proposals contained in the 500 plus page document. How did we get to this stage?

We have to go back to the referendum campaign where all sorts of wild promises were made. I know lies were told on both sides. But in politics no one remembers what the losers said. Once the vote is counted people look to the victors to deliver on their promises. Amongst the promises made were that you could leave the EU, stay in the single market and end free movement of people across the borders. Boris Johnson in an…