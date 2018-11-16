Lots of folks will be traveling all across the United States next week for Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma’s. Here’s some weekend travel-oriented reading that takes us a little farther afield:

– Finding a beer in Mauritania.

– A Tiger Hunt in India, an excerpt from a new collection of essays called Impossible Owls by Brian Phillips.

– A frightening trip to the Central African Republic: Dividing Lines by Jack Losh

– Ann Cooper on covering the revolution in Lithuania as a reporter for National Public Radio.

Your science article:

– Possible reason for the precipitous drop in insect populations.

And finally, I loved this article by Tim Parks so much I bought the doorstop of a book it recommends, which has come in time for my own weekend reading. Enjoy your weekend. See you Monday.