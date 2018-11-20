Rake News from Finland

We do not need healthcare system here in #Finland. We stay healthy and fit because we are #raking forests in the rain and snow and -20 °C. Try raking in a snow! There is about 26M hectares of forests in Finland and about 5,5M people, so each one has to rake abot 5ha (12 acres)😀

— Piret Tramm (@PiretTramm) November 18, 2018