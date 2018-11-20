Rake News from Finland

Little Known Fact: Visitors to Finnish forests are not allowed in until first being trained on the proper use of a rake by a Finnish Rake Ranger. @realDonaldTrump #RakeAmericaGreatAgain #ClimateChangeIsReal #CaliforniaFires #CaliforniaWildfires #finland pic.twitter.com/BDzqNy97j2
— Gary Cascio (@garycascio) November 19, 2018
In Finland even small kids rake forests.#raking #finland #forestrake #rakefinlandgreatagain pic.twitter.com/1eG7sJdLqM
— Anders Furu (@ATFuru) November 18, 2018
Just finished #raking in forest in my neighborhood. Compulsory here in Finland , at least 2 hours a day raking or wildfires would burn whole country. Rake America great again, Mr President Trump #RAGA pic.twitter.com/FzZ1Us2U5k
— Raking Citizen Halo 🇫🇮🐦 (@haloefekti) November 18, 2018
Rake Finland Great again ! #finland #RakeTheForest pic.twitter.com/zhWmA5qYTP
— Somemuija (@somemuija) November 18, 2018
We do not need healthcare system here in #Finland. We stay healthy and fit because we are #raking forests in the rain and snow and -20 °C. Try raking in a snow! There is about 26M hectares of forests in Finland and about 5,5M people, so each one has to rake abot 5ha (12 acres)😀
— Piret Tramm (@PiretTramm) November 18, 2018
To commemorate the one day Finland made the news globally.
Harava = a rake
Haravoida = to rake
Haravointi = (the act of) raking
Haravoikaamme! = Let's rake! #haravointi
— Anna (@lasersilma) November 19, 2018
#Finland is no. 1 in #WorldHappinessReport by @UN. Wonder why…? #HappiestCountry #Happiness #raking #RakingHappiness #rake #harava #haravointi #Trump #RakeNews #RakeAmericaGreatAgain #RakingAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/TIHQj4qYpH
— Hanna Backända (@HannaBackanda) November 18, 2018
In central Helsinki, an illuminated sign reminds us of our duty to rake. #rakenews #finland #californiafires pic.twitter.com/XlYemqJEhN
— Aapo Rautiainen (@aaporau) November 18, 2018
Hi from Finland! Let me explain something.
Finland = wet and rainy
California = dry and hot
In conclusion, for those who are uncertain (Trump) Finland does not rake its forests 🌳 #rakeamericagreatagain https://t.co/5LkKkR9uvr
— Sara (@SaraHymyEvelina) November 18, 2018
How do we prevent wildfires in Finland? Raking is the answer. We spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things like President Trump says. This is the world famous Finnish Baby Box. We learn how to rake when we are born. Gotta go to bed now. Raking starts early. pic.twitter.com/m9fvJVAY3D
— Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) November 18, 2018
@realDonaldTrump in Finland even our dogs rake the forests 🇫🇮 #Finland #trumpfinland #RakingAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/u01ysKWKTz
— Riia (@Siruoes) November 18, 2018
Here I am in Finland’s capital city, just before I was given my government-issued rake! Tourists have to pitch in. Especially Californians. It’s a thing. #haravointi #MakeAmericaRakeAgain pic.twitter.com/vBdjmdYm16
— Heather Archuletta (@Pillownaut) November 19, 2018
#RakingAmericaGreatAgain #RakeNews #raking A redesign of national flag of Finland. Rake Finland Great Again. @POTUS pic.twitter.com/WNKOTOsEVj
— Maurice (@molice2liu) November 19, 2018
.@RealDonaldTrump
Here in Finland we rake all wet leaves and catch all frogs from forests. The frogs may explode and cause serious damage if forest burns.#CaliforniaFire pic.twitter.com/vBKzaf0cA6
— Kauhea Roisto (@KauheaRoisto) November 19, 2018
In Finland we start training early. This puppy was introduced to the rake at 9 weeks. pic.twitter.com/V28jLBGsU2
— Hilkka 🖖🏻🌚 🇫🇮 Ahola (@HALaaho) November 19, 2018
One thought on “Rake News from Finland”
Reblogged this on Robby Robin's Journey and commented:
Thanks for sharing the longstanding culture of forest raking in Finland, Bill!
LikeLike