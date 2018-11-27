‘If he was that sure of himself,’ Obama said, ‘he wouldn’t have his picture taken riding around with his shirt off.’
Ben Rhodes in The World as It Is.
‘If he was that sure of himself,’ Obama said, ‘he wouldn’t have his picture taken riding around with his shirt off.’
Ben Rhodes in The World as It Is.
One thought on “Quotes: On Vladimir Putin”
He is hot, lets give Putin a break, might as well let him take all of Ukraine, cool dude, even cooler is Obama who let this not self absorbed great man take over Crimea from a sovereign country, it was on Mr.O´s watch. I actually think they are having a Bromance and Mr.O is envious.
LikeLike