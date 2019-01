There is a debate this afternoon about whether the president’s speech tonight should be aired by the broadcast networks (the cable channels will carry it). I believe there is a more important topic for discussion. If the president uses the speech tonight to declare a state of emergency, go and immediately read this.

Trump still undecided on declaring a national emergency over border security ahead of tonight’s Oval Office address. https://t.co/F1Fdkq6Ydq — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 8, 2019