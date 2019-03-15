A few links to quality weekend reading about places you’re probably not:

– On the outside looking in: A US American in Vietnam, from the Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress.

– The last king of Xinjiang by Paul French.

– Two articles about the new conflict between Uganda and Rwanda that’s not getting any better.

– ‘A Partial Freedom’: What Latvia Found in the KGB Archives.

– Armenia: Can post-revolution Yerevan get to grips with its informal architecture epidemic? With lots of photos.

– A Jordanian wildlife safari: The Refuge in the Desert.

– And finally, watch them make pizzas all day with this live webcam from a pizzeria in Bratislava.

See you next week.