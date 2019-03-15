Weekend Reading

A few links to quality weekend reading about places you’re probably not:

On the outside looking in: A US American in Vietnam, from the Vietnamese newspaper VnExpress.
The last king of Xinjiang by Paul French.
Two articles about the new conflict between Uganda and Rwanda that’s not getting any better.
– ‘A Partial Freedom’: What Latvia Found in the KGB Archives.
– Armenia: Can post-revolution Yerevan get to grips with its informal architecture epidemic? With lots of photos.
– A Jordanian wildlife safari: The Refuge in the Desert.
– And finally, watch them make pizzas all day with this live webcam from a pizzeria in Bratislava.

See you next week.

