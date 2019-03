After a journey of 4000+ kilometers from the Himalayas, spreading out south of Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong River splits into multiple branches. “The Vietnamese refer to it as Cuu Long, meaning ‘nine dragons’.”

We’re counting down the days until a new three+ month round the world trip, first stop, Saigon. A photo a day from Vietnam meanwhile. I’ll gather all these photos day by day here, on Earthphotos.com.