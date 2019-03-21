Photo a Day, Vietnam, Day 5

Posted on

Sa Pa is a border town in Lào Cai province northwest of Hanoi on the Chinese frontier. The far eastern edge of the Himalayas reaches here. Views to Vietnam’s highest mountain, Fan Si Pan (3143 meters), are often obscured by cloud. Sa Pa is the center of a busy trekking industry and home to a number of ethnic minorities.

We’re counting down the days until a new three+ month round the world trip, first stop, Saigon. A photo a day from Vietnam meanwhile. I’ll gather all these photos day by day here, on Earthphotos.com.

