Quotes: Rocket-Propelled Dutch Politician

36-year-old Thierry Baudet is the latest shiny new thing in Dutch poliics.

His Forum for Democracy party, started only in 2016, scored an unpredicted, and some would say, troubling success in Dutch elections last weekend and will have the most seats in the upper house of parliament.

“I am ideologically against the EU, against the internal market, against the open borders, against the euro, against the whole thing,” Baudet says.

“Bert Wagendorp, a columnist for De Volkskrant newspaper, placed Baudet firmly in a political tradition started by Pim Fortuyn, who was assassinated 17 years ago.

“Baudet is the third stage of the Dutch populist rocket launched by Pim Fortuyn in 2002, further boosted by Geert Wilders and now being sent to the moon by Baudet,” he wrote.”

From The naked populist: Thierry Baudet stuns the Netherlands.

(2018 photo by DWDD via Wikimedia Commons.)