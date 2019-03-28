Photo a Day, Vietnam, Day 10

In Shadows and Wind, A View of Modern Vietnam, Robert Templer writes about Hanoi, capital of a then-newly reunified Vietnam, and a city hard by China, “After 1978, the city’s Chinese population was expelled.” Down south, the Cholon neighborhood of Ho Chi Minh City remains home to a thriving community of ethnic Chinese around half a million strong. Here, incense in a temple, Cho Lon, Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) Vietnam.

A photo a day from Vietnam as we get set for a month in Ho Chi Minh City. These daily photos are collected here, on Earthphotos.com.