From this week Brunei will punish adultery and gay sex among Muslims by stoning. The idea of stoning is for a group of people to throw stones at a person until he or she dies from blunt trauma. By this method no one person may be identified as the ultimate killer.

I haven’t seen a how-to guide to stoning from Brunei, but from the 2008 version of the Islamic Penal Code of Iran via Wikipedia:

– An adulterous man shall be buried in a ditch up to near his waist and an adulterous woman up to near her chest and then stoned to death.

– The size of the stone used in stoning shall not be too large to kill the convict by one or two throws and at the same time shall not be too small to be called a stone.

If you do not want to patronize businesses owned by the Sutlan of Brunei, one of the world’s richest men, avoid these hotels:

The Dorchester, London, UK

The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, USA

Plaza Athénée, Paris, France

Le Meurice, Paris, France

Principe di Savoia, Milan, Italy

Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles, USA

Coworth Park, Ascot, UK

45 Park Lane, London, UK

Hotel Eden, Rome, Italy

We visited Brunei nineteen years ago. Here is what I wrote at the time.