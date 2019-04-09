Photo a Day, Vietnam, Day 15

A photo a day from Vietnam ahead of a month in Saigon. Here, the Continental Hotel. Graham Greene spent an extended stay here, and the Continental featured in his The Quiet American. It was also the location of the Time and Newsweek bureaux during the war, and our home on our first trip to Vietnam twenty-some years ago.

That’s the 19th century French-built Notre Dame Cathedral lit up on the horizon, above, seen in a different view here: