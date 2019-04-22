Nowadays, the Money Is the Message

Government messages like this used to be ubiquitous in Vietnam. Today things are way less doctrinaire as Ho Chi Minh City reaches for the sky. Everywhere you look there’s space for rent. Like here:

And look, there’s an old-fashioned government-approved-style cartoon slogan at that top of that building. A closer look:

Google Translate has it as “determined to build Ho Chi Minh City with good quality, civilized, modern and love.”

And good old capitalist rent. Phone numbers just down the side of the building.