Nowadays, the Money Is the Message

Posted on by

Government messages like this used to be ubiquitous in Vietnam. Today things are way less doctrinaire as Ho Chi Minh City reaches for the sky. Everywhere you look there’s space for rent. Like here:

And look, there’s an old-fashioned government-approved-style cartoon slogan at that top of that building. A closer look:

Google Translate has it as “determined to build Ho Chi Minh City with good quality, civilized, modern and love.”

And good old capitalist rent. Phone numbers just down the side of the building.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s