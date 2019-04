And again, Ho Chi Minh City, April 2019, this one a three-shot panorama from atop the Ben Thanh Tower. If you’re patient and allow it to load from this link (it will take a minute), you can explore the entire 44 inches of the width of this photo in detail.

These (mostly) daily photos are collecting in one place on Earthphotos.com. We’ll be on the road for a few months, so we’ve called the archive page Around the World, Slowly. Come see.