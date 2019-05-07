Exploring the North

I wrote a book a few years ago about travels in the north. This is not about the book, but rather to recommend this video about Helge and Anne Stine Ingstad, who dedicated part of their lives to show that Leif Erikson beat Christopher Columbus to North America.

In this photo, a recreation of the Norse settlement at L’Anse aux Meadows, Newfoundland, Canada, a result of the Ingstad’s work:

Here is the video:

One thought on "Exploring the North

