Mostly Daily Photos

Posted on by

A couple more as we begin to finish off our Vietnam visit. Here, one of those tumultuous tropical thunderstorms Ho Chi Minh City was eager for, as the hottest part of the year begins to draw to a close:

And here, lovely Dalat, Lam Dong province, just before dusk:

Collected photos from these few months around the world here.

A long flight across Asia follows, and before long we’ll be back in touch from Finland. For the moment (spring 2019) I’ve changed the header above to a nice view over Helsinki from the top of the original Sokos hotel.

One thought on “Mostly Daily Photos

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s