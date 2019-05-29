Photo A Day, Around the World Slowly. Helsinki

After a little more than a month in boiling Southeast Asia we’ve come north to enjoy the rare weeks when Nordic cities empty out into summer cottages and saunas around the lakes.

As we’re a few weeks ahead of the great migration to the summer cottages and saunas all along the lakeshores, we stopped in Helsinki and enjoyed a spectacular spring day in the unpredictable month of May. We’re already on our way to Lake Saimaa where a little cabin awaits us. We’ll leave you with these:

A view back toward town from the Skywheel Helsinki, a newish waterfront attraction.

And from the same vantage point, the Uspenski Cathedral, the largest orthodox church in Western Europe, completed in 1868.

