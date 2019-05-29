Photo A Day, Around the World Slowly. Helsinki

After a little more than a month in boiling Southeast Asia we’ve come north to enjoy the rare weeks when Nordic cities empty out into summer cottages and saunas around the lakes.

As we’re a few weeks ahead of the great migration to the summer cottages and saunas all along the lakeshores, we stopped in Helsinki and enjoyed a spectacular spring day in the unpredictable month of May. We’re already on our way to Lake Saimaa where a little cabin awaits us. We’ll leave you with these:

A view back toward town from the Skywheel Helsinki, a newish waterfront attraction.

And from the same vantage point, the Uspenski Cathedral, the largest orthodox church in Western Europe, completed in 1868.

Collected photos from this slow trip around the world post here.