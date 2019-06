Having just returned from a couple days in Russia, it’s interesting to see the headline In Russian Cities, Mock Gravestones Are Sounding Putin’s Death Knell. Add that to this, and go ahead, take a moment to be an optimist.

There are a lot of people at this protest, aimed against a proposed law allowing extradition of Hong Kong citizens to Beijing.

Protesters are filling up streets. Multiple subway exits closed down. Queue for ferry accumulates The scale of this #NoExtraditionToChina protest is comparable to the Umbrella Revolution or the July 1 protest back in 2003 (500k protesters) photo credit: @appledaily_hk pic.twitter.com/1ivTzk2uBj — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 9, 2019

Chinese media blamed “collusion with the West”.