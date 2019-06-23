Border Towns

Posted on by

As we continue around the world slowly, we’ve hit pause here in Finland to spend a lovely summer month or two on Lake Saimaa. Early this month we briefly visited Vyborg, Russia, and my monthly column tomorrow in 3 Quarks Daily will have the story. Here are a few photos:

Lappeenranta, Finland, about thirty miles away from Vyborg via the Saimaa Canal.

The underwhelming border between Finland and Russia on the canal.

A Saimaa Canal lock.

The round tower, Vyborg, Russia.

The Esplanade, Vyborg.

Graffiti, Vyborg.

Transfiguration Cathedral, Vyborg.

Transfiguration Cathedral, Vyborg.

Transfiguration Cathedral, Vyborg.

Esplanade Park, Vyborg.

Old Town, Vyborg.

Trolley Café, Vyborg.

The presidents of Finland and Russia, Lake Saimaa, Finland, August 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s