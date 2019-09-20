Global Climate Strike in Edinburgh, Dublin Posted on September 20, 2019 by Bill Murray Love this. Today’s Global Climate Strike from Edinburgh. Have a look: The Edinburgh climate march is loooooooooong! I didn’t get anywhere near the end. #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/kIatZ2Pm6V — jonathanwatts (@jonathanwatts) September 20, 2019 Similar tweet from Dublin: A view through the crowds… #ClimateStrike protestors gathered at Merrion Square, Dublin #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/vKIfJGra4B — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) September 20, 2019 Share this:EmailTweetStumbleUponPrintMorePocketShare on TumblrWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related