Thirty Years On

Thirty years ago tomorrow came the first breach in the Berlin Wall. Here is a photo I took at the Wall and the Brandenburg Gate as a wide-eyed young tourist around midnight on New Years Eve, 1989, a few weeks later.

My monthly travel column on Monday at 3 Quarks Daily will be a quiet commemoration of the end of the Cold War era.

For background, try Constanze Stelzenmüller’s essay German Lessons, Thirty years after the end of history: Elements of an education, here.

See also The Collapse: The Accidental Opening of the Berlin Wall by Mary Elise Sarotte

and the newly released Checkpoint Charlie: The Cold War, The Berlin Wall, and the Most Dangerous Place On Earth by Iain MacGregor