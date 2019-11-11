That’s Leadership

“New South Wales state emergency services minister David Elliott said residents were facing what “could be the most dangerous bush fire week this nation has ever seen,” says NBC News.

Take a moment if you can to read an article in The Sydney Morning Herald about the “catastrophic” fires sweeping New South Wales, written by Greg Mullins, a former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner. It’s titled This is not normal: what’s different about the NSW mega fires, and it’s frightening.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack had this reaction, according to SBS News:

On Monday, Mr McCormack launched an attack against the “disgraceful, disgusting” behaviour of people who linked climate change to the bushfires in NSW and Queensland. “We’ve had fires in Australia since time began, and what people need now is sympathy, understanding, help and shelter … They don’t need the ravings of some pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies at this time,” he told ABC.

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he’s too busy to care about the changing climate. From 10 Daily: