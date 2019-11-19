State Run Airlines Throw Money

Boeing got a big hug this week from Kazakhstan. At the Dubai airshow, Air Astana’s chief planning officer Alma Aliguzhinov announced plans to order up to 50 737 Max jets worth $6bn, saying

“We are making flying affordable for the people of Kazakhstan.”

Here’s an article.

“Separately, another airline signed a firm order for 10 Boeing 737 Max 7 and 10 Boeing Max 10 jets, a person familiar with the matter said. The airline’s name was not disclosed,”

the article says. Add that to Turkey-based airline SunExpress, which added a firm order for 10 of the planes, worth $1.2 billion at list.

A fine week’s work