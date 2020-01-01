One thought on “Remarkable

  1. Well I can not click like for this post. That would be weird… but how fascinating. FFS, this is more than that: disconcerting to say the least. Greta Thunberg, if only they would act on what she says, maybe even give her the leadership of the UN and powers to run all industrialised nations, is our best hope if you ask me. Because this is shocking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s