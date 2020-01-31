Brexit Posted on January 31, 2020 by Bill Murray High noon comes at 11:00 p.m. UK time tonight. Big bong or no bong. Share this:EmailTweetStumbleUponPrintMorePocketShare on TumblrWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Brexit”
We just say “tickety boo” and carry on letting the jingoistic factions run this country because we have no fair voting system like proportional representation, in other words, no democracy. So yes, bing bang bong, thank you ma’am, we just made the biggest mistake of our career here. Our assurance of peace, which my grandparent’s generation fought for, tolerance and mutual co-operation with our neighbours just went south. I wore black because I was in mourning today.
On another note I am hoping to find m’sel in Finland at the end of March. Are you there then?
