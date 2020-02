Snowy, somnambulent start to first full day in Des Moines. Rally for Donald Trump yesterday at Drake University was oversold. It’s a whole traveling road show with sweatshirts for supporters that read “Impeach This,” among many slogans that are more crude, and a jumbotron for the overflow crowd.

As for today, Senators Warren and Sanders are due to headline events around Des Moines this evening. We’ll have to see if they make it over here from Washington by then.