Climb a Mountain. Support a Poor Country. Posted on March 7, 2020 by Bill Murray Mt. Everest from rural Tibet In How Mount Everest became a multimillion-dollar business, Zachary Crockett shows how massively the mountain benefits the Nepalese. This chart comes from the article. Share this:EmailTweetStumbleUponPrintMorePocketShare on TumblrWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Climb a Mountain. Support a Poor Country.”
Good post, but take away the guide’s fee as most westerners use western guides. And you can include all of the guest houses you stay in on the way up the mountain as well as a few days in Kathmandu.
LikeLike
We were in Kathmandu along time ago…before the disastrous earthquake.
Good idea to use local guides…Monkey’s Tale.
LikeLike