Climb a Mountain. Support a Poor Country.

Mt. Everest from rural Tibet
In How Mount Everest became a multimillion-dollar business, Zachary Crockett shows how massively the mountain benefits the Nepalese. This chart comes from the article.

Climb a Mountain. Support a Poor Country.

  1. Good post, but take away the guide’s fee as most westerners use western guides. And you can include all of the guest houses you stay in on the way up the mountain as well as a few days in Kathmandu.

