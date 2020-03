Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me! https://t.co/rQVA4ER0PV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Here is a retweet by the president of a remarkable post by Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino. The very stable genius must have missed history class that day they talked about Nero.

But here’s some good news: turns out he’s a natural on the whole Coronavirus thing: “Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability,” the president explained.