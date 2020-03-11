Svalbard: Fastest Warming Place on Earth Posted on March 11, 2020 by Bill Murray Here’s a nicely done twenty-two minute documentary called Svalbard: Fastest Warming Place on Earth, from ARTE Reportage. Share this:EmailTweetStumbleUponPrintMorePocketShare on TumblrWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Svalbard: Fastest Warming Place on Earth”
Wow, thanks for sharing this, Bill. I found it unspeakably beautiful and unbelievably sad in equal measure. But there is dignity and wisdom in these people. Like I say, thanks for sharing.
