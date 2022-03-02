Live Ukraine War Coverage

The Ukraine war has temporarily hijacked my attention from Common Sense and Whiskey to Twitter. Some of you will know that I published a tour guide to Chernobyl eight years ago, called Visiting Chernobyl, A Considered Guide for Travelers: What you’ll see and What to Know. Ukraine has been an abiding interest since then. My wife and I visited Kyiv most recently in the summer of 2019.

I have a hard time imagining the drafty old concert hall down by the Dnieper River where we heard an all Russian classical concert being targeted by Russian Sukhoi aircraft.

For the moment, I’ve put down my travel work to keep track of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The banner at the top of this post is what you’ll see on the welcome page of a curated list of tweets I’ve built, from experts, politicians, open source intelligence sites, smart people from think talks, anbassadors, reporters on the scene in Kyiv, elsewhere in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, people with real expertise constantly sharing new information on the war.

Click the banner for constantly updated news from the Ukraine war. You can also follow the feed below, or click this link: