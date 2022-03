Turkmenistan Watch:

The President of Turkmenistan’s uncharacteristically short 25 year rule looks to be coming to an end with snap elections underway now. But never fear, there is another Berdymukhamedov waiting in the wings. Among the nine candidates, and utterly certain to win, is Gurbanguly’s son Serdar, age 40.

The Berdymukhamedov is dead, long live the Berdymukhamedov.