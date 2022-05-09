Big Week

Expected timeline for a momentous week in Finland and Sweden:

12 May: Finnish President Sauli Niinistö announces his position on joining NATO.

13 May: Report on parliamentary review of security due in Sweden.

14 May: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announces her position at a weekend conference of the Finnish SDP, the largest party in Finland’s governing coalition.

15 May: Sweden’s SDP, the largest party in its governing coalition, announces its position on joining NATO.

17 May: Finnish President Sauli Niinistö begins a state visit to Stockholm.

