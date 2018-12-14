Windy and gray on our side of the hill today. Looks like an indoor weekend in the southern Appalachians.

The theme of today’s weekend reading recommendations is big European countries in turmoil.

The UK:

– The Divided Kingdom by Helen Dale

– Labour’s Brexit trilemma: in search of the least bad outcome by Laurie MacFarlane

– How Ireland Outmaneuvered Britain on Brexit by Dara Doyle

France:

– Notes on the Yellow Jackets by Claire Berlinski

– Macron Fans the Flames of Illiberalism by Pankaj Mishra

– Two Roads for the New French Right by Mark Lilla

– What Will Follow Emmanuel Macron? by Sarah Jones

– From Sans Culottes to Gilets Jaunes: Macron’s Marie Antoinette Moment by Sylvain Cypel

Italy:

– How Macron gave Italian populists a boost by Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli

– The Dangerous New Face of Salvini’s Italy by Walter Mayr

Enjoy your weekend. See you next week.